AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Raymond James

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ANGO. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AngioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday.

ANGO stock opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $14.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.70. The firm has a market cap of $241.52 million, a PE ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 0.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 97,632 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 40.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in AngioDynamics by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 61.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 14.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

