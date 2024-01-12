Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.00.

APLS stock opened at $66.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.86 and a 200-day moving average of $50.16. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $94.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.29). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.10% and a negative net margin of 222.16%. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 400.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Caroline Baumal sold 2,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $165,197.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,506.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Caroline Baumal sold 2,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $165,197.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,506.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $567,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,071,807 shares in the company, valued at $50,664,316.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,936,264. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 99.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 25,416 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 182,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,597,000 after purchasing an additional 40,182 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

