ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Cut to C$25.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.15% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of ARC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$27.02.

ARC Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ARC Resources stock opened at C$21.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.75. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of C$14.34 and a 1 year high of C$23.76.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$1.40 billion for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 28.39%. Equities analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

