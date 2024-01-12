Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Purchased by Advisor Partners II LLC

Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 115.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,628 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,578,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,125,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3,472.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 124,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.9 %

ACGL stock opened at $77.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $90.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACGL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,378 shares of company stock valued at $14,564,162 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

