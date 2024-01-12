Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES) & Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Critical Contrast

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) and Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Radware and Auto Parts 4Less Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Radware alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radware -7.35% -2.39% -1.36% Auto Parts 4Less Group -1,168.73% N/A -3,710.29%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.6% of Radware shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of Radware shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Auto Parts 4Less Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Radware 0 0 1 0 3.00 Auto Parts 4Less Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Radware and Auto Parts 4Less Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Radware currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.10%. Given Radware’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Radware is more favorable than Auto Parts 4Less Group.

Volatility & Risk

Radware has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auto Parts 4Less Group has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Radware and Auto Parts 4Less Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radware $293.43 million 2.54 -$170,000.00 ($0.45) -37.33 Auto Parts 4Less Group $4.20 million 0.02 -$17.78 million ($7.74) 0.00

Radware has higher revenue and earnings than Auto Parts 4Less Group. Radware is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Auto Parts 4Less Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Radware beats Auto Parts 4Less Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Radware

(Get Free Report)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, on-premise, and software defined data centers worldwide. It offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device that protects the data center and application infrastructure; Radware Kubernetes, a Web Application Firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle. The company also provides Alteon, an application delivery controller/load balancer for web, cloud, and mobile based applications; and LinkProof NG, a multi-homing and enterprise gateway solution for connectivity of enterprise and cloud-based applications. In addition, it offers ERT Security Updates Subscription, which provides protection from network elements, hosts and applications against the latest security vulnerabilities and threats; ERT Active Attackers Feed, a threat intelligence feed to protect against emerging DDoS threats, including Internet of Things botnets and DNS attack vectors; ERT Protection Packages; Alteon Global Elastic License that enables a high level of flexibility for ADC services across datacenters, private and public clouds; APSolute Vision, a network management and monitoring tool for cyber security and application delivery solutions; MSSP Portal, a DDoS detection and mitigation service portal; and Location-based Mitigation, a subscription offering that enables network traffic filtering by countries and regions based on the geolocation mapping of IP subnets. Further, the company provides Cloud DDoS Protection Service, which offers a range of enterprise-grade DDoS protection services in the cloud, as well as technical support, professional, managed, and training and certification services to its customers. It sells its products primarily to independent distributors, including value added resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Auto Parts 4Less Group

(Get Free Report)

Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc., operates as an e-commerce auto and truck parts sales company in the United States. The company offers automotive parts, including exhaust systems, suspension systems, wheels, tires, stereo systems, truck bed covers, and shocks for cars, trucks, boats, motorcycles, RVs, and other parts through AutoParts4Less.com. The company was formerly known as The 4Less Group, Inc. and changed its name to Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. in April 2022. Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.