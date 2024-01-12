Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Raised to $234.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $215.00 to $234.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autodesk from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $237.40.

Shares of ADSK opened at $240.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.47. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $188.38 and a 52-week high of $245.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.24.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at $706,539.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,707,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,620 shares of company stock worth $5,290,138 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $1,501,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Autodesk by 254.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,764 shares of the software company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 86,005 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,930,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

