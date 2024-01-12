Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $216.38.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

AVY opened at $196.72 on Friday. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $158.93 and a fifty-two week high of $203.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.68 and its 200 day moving average is $184.29.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 3.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

