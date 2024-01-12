B. Riley Comments on Microchip Technology Incorporated’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Microchip Technology in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 9th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Microchip Technology’s current full-year earnings is $5.12 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.97 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MCHP. Truist Financial cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.88.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $85.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $94.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.439 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 99,876.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 635,884,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,968,853,000 after buying an additional 635,248,021 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,056,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,078,016,000 after purchasing an additional 341,600 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,790,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $786,004,000 after purchasing an additional 487,496 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,990,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,486,000 after purchasing an additional 326,819 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,576,000 after purchasing an additional 123,806 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

