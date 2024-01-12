Barclays Boosts Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$120.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Barclays from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$133.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$121.00 to C$116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$110.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$109.00 to C$108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$113.81.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of CP stock opened at C$103.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$96.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$101.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$103.29. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of C$94.45 and a 1 year high of C$112.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.92. The firm had revenue of C$3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.38 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.14% and a return on equity of 10.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.4479695 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Director Matthew Paull bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$69.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$244,125.00. In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Director Matthew Paull bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$69.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$244,125.00. Also, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 49,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.13, for a total transaction of C$4,894,059.19. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.