BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Raised to C$57.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
BCE has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on BCE from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank set a C$57.25 price target on BCE and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BCE from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BCE from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$59.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$58.29.
BCE Stock Performance
BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.81. BCE had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of C$6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.2594368 EPS for the current year.
BCE Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a $0.9675 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 158.61%.
About BCE
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
