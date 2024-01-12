Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.75.

BIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$7.75 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. National Bankshares cut shares of Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Birchcliff Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE BIR opened at C$5.82 on Friday. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$5.61 and a twelve month high of C$9.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of C$177.13 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.6747405 EPS for the current year.

Birchcliff Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.75%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 250.00%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

