bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.84.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on bluebird bio from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded bluebird bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on bluebird bio

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

bluebird bio Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,617,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,077,000 after purchasing an additional 46,216 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 327,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 557,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 582,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 26,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,765 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $1.38 on Friday. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.16.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 34.32% and a negative net margin of 419.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17364.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About bluebird bio

(Get Free Report

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.