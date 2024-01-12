bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.84.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on bluebird bio from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded bluebird bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on bluebird bio
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
bluebird bio Stock Performance
NASDAQ BLUE opened at $1.38 on Friday. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.16.
bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 34.32% and a negative net margin of 419.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17364.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About bluebird bio
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than bluebird bio
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 11 best growth stocks to buy now
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 7 best hotel REITs to buy now
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 6 largest healthcare REITs to buy and how to invest
Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.