BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment Trading Down 1.7 %

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Shares of OTCMKTS UBSFY opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $6.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83.

(Get Free Report)

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.