Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT Lowered to C$103.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 88.06% from the stock’s previous close.
BBD.B has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$92.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$94.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC dropped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a C$39.00 price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$80.00.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Down 0.5 %
Insider Activity at Bombardier, Inc. Class B
In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.21, for a total value of C$2,598,959.41. In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.21, for a total value of C$2,598,959.41. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.43, for a total value of C$1,581,888.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,652 shares of company stock valued at $7,471,197. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Bombardier, Inc. Class B
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
