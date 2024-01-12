Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT Lowered to C$103.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 88.06% from the stock’s previous close.

BBD.B has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$92.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$94.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC dropped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a C$39.00 price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$80.00.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BBD.B

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Down 0.5 %

Insider Activity at Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Shares of TSE BBD.B opened at C$54.77 on Wednesday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of C$39.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$51.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$52.62. The stock has a market cap of C$4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.85.

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.21, for a total value of C$2,598,959.41. In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.21, for a total value of C$2,598,959.41. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.43, for a total value of C$1,581,888.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,652 shares of company stock valued at $7,471,197. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.