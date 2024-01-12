Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Raised to C$41.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Free Report) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BLX has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Boralex from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Boralex from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Desjardins raised Boralex from a buy rating to a top pick rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Boralex from C$49.00 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boralex presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$40.63.

Boralex Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of TSE:BLX opened at C$33.00 on Tuesday. Boralex has a 12-month low of C$25.40 and a 12-month high of C$43.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$31.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.91.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C$0.08. Boralex had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of C$178.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$178.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Boralex will post 1.0990489 EPS for the current year.

Boralex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$25.79 per share, with a total value of C$1,418,450.00. Insiders purchased 55,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,286 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

Featured Stories

