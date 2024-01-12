Brokerages Set Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Price Target at $33.00

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

In related news, Director Dirk Kersten acquired 1,714,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $29,999,987.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,416,793 shares in the company, valued at $112,293,877.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 45,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $860,287.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,585 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,583.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Dirk Kersten acquired 1,714,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $29,999,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,416,793 shares in the company, valued at $112,293,877.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 294,726 shares of company stock valued at $5,314,806. Company insiders own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DYN. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 14,266 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 2,368.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DYN stock opened at $16.41 on Friday. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $19.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

