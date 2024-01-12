Brokerages Set Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Target Price at $17.48

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.48.

A number of analysts have commented on TIGO shares. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,394,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,903,000 after buying an additional 981,159 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,066,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 126,350 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 559.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after buying an additional 334,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 59.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 303,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after buying an additional 113,050 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.27. Millicom International Cellular has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $21.15.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 0.94%.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

