Brokerages Set Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) PT at $105.63

Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MHK. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $517,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,387.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $517,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,387.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $2,158,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,406 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 124.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Kinney Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 11.0% in the second quarter. Kinney Asset Management LLC now owns 252,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,017,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 132.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,641,000 after purchasing an additional 191,100 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

NYSE MHK opened at $104.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.15. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $130.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.07. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

