Brokerages Set Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Target Price at $30.08

Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.08.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WES. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,519,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $912,737,000 after buying an additional 3,855,558 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 13.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,746,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $564,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,712 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,345,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,887,000 after purchasing an additional 500,806 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,477,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $149,163,000 after purchasing an additional 802,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,012,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,417,000 after purchasing an additional 623,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WES opened at $28.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day moving average is $27.55. Western Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $23.79 and a fifty-two week high of $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $776.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 84.87%.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Featured Articles

