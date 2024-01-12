Brokers Set Expectations for Five Below, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Five Below in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 8th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $5.56 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.55. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $5.53 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FIVE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.42.

Five Below Stock Down 0.9 %

Five Below stock opened at $190.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.96. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. Five Below has a 52-week low of $144.57 and a 52-week high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2,513.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $801,779,000 after buying an additional 3,743,768 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,794,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,143,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $219,947,000 after acquiring an additional 520,724 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 89.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,035,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,627,000 after acquiring an additional 487,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 21.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after buying an additional 471,349 shares during the period.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

