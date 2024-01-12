Brokers Set Expectations for Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, January 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.09) for the year. Leerink Partnrs has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harpoon Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.87) per share.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $33.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harpoon Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Harpoon Therapeutics Price Performance

HARP stock opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $22.66. The stock has a market cap of $380.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.20.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.09) by $2.63. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.68% and a negative return on equity of 893.55%. The company had revenue of $4.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HARP. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 3,145.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 579,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 562,053 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 51.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 481,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 163,680 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,809,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 95,355 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 15.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 58,911 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; and HPN217 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.