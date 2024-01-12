Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target to C$64.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CCA. Scotiabank set a C$77.00 price objective on Cogeco Communications and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$71.61.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CCA stock opened at C$61.38 on Tuesday. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of C$50.78 and a 12-month high of C$82.03. The company has a market cap of C$1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$55.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$61.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.79.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported C$2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.72 by C$0.61. Cogeco Communications had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of C$747.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$755.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cogeco Communications will post 8.1535381 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.854 per share. This is a boost from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.09%.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

