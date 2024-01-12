Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Cut to “Neutral” at CIBC

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$176.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CNR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$168.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$169.47.

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$166.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$108.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$160.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$155.13. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$143.13 and a 52-week high of C$168.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C($0.05). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business had revenue of C$3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.09 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0208132 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total value of C$919,977.71. In related news, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total value of C$919,977.71. Also, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$755,428.05. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

