Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Lowered to C$90.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 3.31% from the company’s current price.

CNQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$106.00 to C$101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$94.59.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CNQ opened at C$87.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$67.13 and a 12 month high of C$93.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$87.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$84.81. The firm has a market cap of C$94.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.91.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.79 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 19.74%. Analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.2777314 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Erin Louise Lunn sold 2,752 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.55, for a total value of C$249,193.60. In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.79, for a total transaction of C$8,340,050.00. Also, Senior Officer Erin Louise Lunn sold 2,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.55, for a total value of C$249,193.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 267,752 shares of company stock valued at $23,611,297. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.