Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $415.00 price target on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $373.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $381.86.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $430.08 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $283.60 and a 1 year high of $431.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,405 shares of company stock valued at $16,176,680 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

