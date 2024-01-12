Capital Power (TSE:CPX) PT Raised to C$44.00 at CIBC

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CPX has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares set a C$48.00 price target on Capital Power and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$47.27.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CPX

Capital Power Price Performance

TSE CPX opened at C$36.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.59. Capital Power has a 52 week low of C$35.11 and a 52 week high of C$46.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$39.10.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.37 by C$0.89. Capital Power had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Capital Power will post 3.6168401 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.80, for a total value of C$64,260.00. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Capital Power

(Get Free Report)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.