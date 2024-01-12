Carole Ho Sells 9,972 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) insider Carole Ho sold 9,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $193,755.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,777 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,237.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Denali Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $33.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.09. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. The business had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Institutional Trading of Denali Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 37.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 16.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 238,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 12.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 14.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,837,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,739,000 after buying an additional 368,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 10.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after buying an additional 15,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

Featured Articles

