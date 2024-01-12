Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CWST. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CWST opened at $84.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.30, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.57. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $95.78.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $352.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.67 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

