Celsius Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 44,949 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 139% compared to the average daily volume of 18,800 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Celsius to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.18.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 9,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $848,134.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,715,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Celsius news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 2,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $136,184.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,653,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 9,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $848,134.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,550 shares in the company, valued at $31,715,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 339,465 shares of company stock worth $18,251,744. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at $917,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at $976,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $59.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 123.04 and a beta of 1.72. Celsius has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $68.95.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. Celsius had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 160.56%. The business had revenue of $384.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

