Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Acquired by Advisor Partners II LLC

Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,530,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $638,320,000 after purchasing an additional 869,663 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570,038 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 27,087,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,170 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $331,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,530,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $263,777,000 after purchasing an additional 777,267 shares in the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $15.88 on Friday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.47.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.84 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.1008 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 25.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

