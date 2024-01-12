Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Cut to C$29.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price lowered by analysts at National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$29.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 36.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CVE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$34.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.23.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$21.28 on Wednesday. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$20.31 and a 52-week high of C$29.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$23.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.59.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.12. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of C$14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.34 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 3.027972 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$22.00 per share, with a total value of C$550,000.00. Corporate insiders own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

