CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 716 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13,422.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 37,574,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,518,281,000 after acquiring an additional 37,296,195 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $393,291,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,413 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1,935.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,175,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,203,000 after buying an additional 942,651 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $402,566.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,538.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,599.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on A shares. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $163.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

NYSE A opened at $129.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.08 and a 200 day moving average of $120.37. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $159.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

