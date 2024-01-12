CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in AON were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in AON in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AON. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.07.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $298.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.79. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $280.89 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

