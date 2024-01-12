CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Stake in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Free Report) by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned about 0.14% of Hawthorn Bancshares worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 6.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 13,718 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.0% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 71,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 12.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter. 20.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawthorn Bancshares Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of HWBK stock opened at $24.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.89. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $25.78. The firm has a market cap of $174.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.53.

Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Dividend

Hawthorn Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HWBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hawthorn Bancshares Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

Featured Stories

