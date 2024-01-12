CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Crocs were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crocs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,132,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 245.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 249 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 440.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CROX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Crocs from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Crocs from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Crocs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Crocs Trading Down 0.2 %

Crocs stock opened at $104.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.95. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $151.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.93.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.16. Crocs had a return on equity of 72.21% and a net margin of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $426,655.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,297,890.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $733,463.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 73,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $426,655.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,297,890.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,514. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

