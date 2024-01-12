CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Corning were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 70.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 64,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 26,662 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Corning by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 387,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 76,093 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Corning by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 162,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 541,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,484,000 after buying an additional 180,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $30.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.81. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on GLW shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

