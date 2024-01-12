CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 220 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 60.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,883,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $442,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.4 %

CMG opened at $2,276.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.48 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,224.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,035.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,470.05 and a 12-month high of $2,348.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,526,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $51,144,367.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,733 shares of company stock worth $10,000,321 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,259.52.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

