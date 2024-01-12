CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 388 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Hubbell by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hubbell news, Director John F. Malloy purchased 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,860.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,078.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $327.50 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $219.77 and a one year high of $340.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $308.98 and its 200 day moving average is $311.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.12). Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hubbell from $300.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.14.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

