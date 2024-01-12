CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SYF opened at $37.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $39.34.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.48%.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYF has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.44.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

