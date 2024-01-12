CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Universal Display from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.60.

Universal Display Stock Performance

NASDAQ OLED opened at $177.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.51. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $122.84 and a one year high of $194.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.51.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 35.11%. The firm had revenue of $141.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.39 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

Universal Display Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.