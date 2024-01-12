Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

CVCY has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Central Valley Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.33.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVCY opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $244.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.85. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.59 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $22.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth $79,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 377,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 331,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 6.7% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

