Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Downgraded by Citigroup

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $75.00. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.19.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $65.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.53. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $84.51.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 633.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

