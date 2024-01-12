Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.80.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CQP. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $52.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.66. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $62.34. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.74.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 253.69% and a net margin of 50.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,445 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 974 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. 46.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

