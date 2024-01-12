Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $19.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Chewy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.73.

Get Chewy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CHWY

Chewy Price Performance

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $20.02 on Thursday. Chewy has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,001.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 75.62 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.55.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Chewy

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $250,074,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $208,355.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $250,074,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 8.9% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the second quarter valued at about $676,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 38.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 69,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 19,396 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 8.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 136.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 27,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 16,095 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.