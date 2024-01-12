Chicago Capital LLC Purchases 210 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highland Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 22,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bensler LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 14,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.43.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $33,753.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $33,753.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,219 shares of company stock valued at $22,785,375. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $143.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $146.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

