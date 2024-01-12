Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 31.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the second quarter valued at about $185,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 1.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the second quarter valued at about $4,473,000.

Get Vanguard U.S. Value Factor alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor stock opened at $110.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $593.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.12.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Company Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.