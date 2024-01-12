Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Invests $235,000 in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 216.2% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 67.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Marvell Technology by 76.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $65.87 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $67.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -36.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $1,600,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 869,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,385,154.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $240,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,044,807.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $1,600,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 869,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,385,154.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $11,557,940. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.96.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

