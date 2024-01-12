Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 65 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,932,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,136,986,000 after buying an additional 39,597 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,344,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $931,965,000 after buying an additional 115,339 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,253,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $699,885,000 after buying an additional 18,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $650,552,000 after buying an additional 282,436 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $607,393,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD opened at $249.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $250.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.36. The company has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $261.39.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

