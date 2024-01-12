Christine Marie Utter Sells 1,188 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $34,024.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,971.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $28.77 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $59.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.38.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 9.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 53.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,448 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,933,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,673,000 after buying an additional 44,167 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PTCT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

