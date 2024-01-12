Citigroup Lowers Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $62.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $60.00.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Fortinet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Fortinet from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.35.

FTNT opened at $62.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.15. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $448,218.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,189.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $448,218.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,189.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,416 shares of company stock valued at $7,025,948 over the last 90 days. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

